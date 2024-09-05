Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,236 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 126,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,010. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

