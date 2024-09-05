Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $742,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,277.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,415 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after buying an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NU by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,534,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,332,559. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

