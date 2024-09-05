Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 277.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after buying an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

