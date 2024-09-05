Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 281.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 372,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,905. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.