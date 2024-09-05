Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5,896.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.77. The stock had a trading volume of 107,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.61. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

