Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

