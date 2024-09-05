Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Information Services Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of -161.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

