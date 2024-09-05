Insider Buying: Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Director Acquires 5,021 Shares of Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Scientific Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $4,047,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

