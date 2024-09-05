Insider Buying: Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,733.73).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

Fusion Antibodies stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 1,080,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,410. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.53. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

