Insider Buying: HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Acquires £1,517.65 in Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Rita Akushie bought 1,195 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.65 ($1,995.60).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON HICL opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.69) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,385.00 and a beta of 0.30. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 141 ($1.85).

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Read More

