Insider Buying: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$200,560.90.

Corey Ray Higham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Corey Ray Higham acquired 208,949 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,504.05.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.73. The company had a trading volume of 79,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,409. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.54. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.98 and a 52 week high of C$12.59.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.8006452 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.