Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 5,963 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $54.09. 767,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,816. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $23,495,000. SWS Partners grew its position in Ambarella by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

