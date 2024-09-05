Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells 11,628 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,628 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $91,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 276,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,089. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

