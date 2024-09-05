Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 69,943 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $309,148.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,618,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00.
Matterport Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,843. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.
Institutional Trading of Matterport
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
