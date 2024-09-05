Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Sells 31,808 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $140,273.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 481,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

About Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.