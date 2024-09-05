Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rifat Kerim Akgonul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 7.9% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 124.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

