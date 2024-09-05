Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 11,447 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,650,688.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 3,479,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,716. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

