Insider Selling: Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Sells 753 Shares of Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surekha Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16.

Veralto Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. 1,090,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,674. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter worth approximately $237,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

