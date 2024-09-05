Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.90

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.90 and last traded at C$252.44, with a volume of 75625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$251.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$264.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$244.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$231.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 15.6602484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

