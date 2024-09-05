Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 708,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 106,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 20,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,403. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $162.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

