International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $202.91 and last traded at $203.46. 531,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,213,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

