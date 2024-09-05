Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.49

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 39437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why the Recent Drop in Palantir Could Be a Perfect Buying Moment
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Agilent Technologies Thrives From the Forever Chemicals Crackdown
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How Starbucks and Airbnb Fit Buffett’s Winning Stock Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.