Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.49

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 39437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,330 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

