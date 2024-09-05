Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 186,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,267. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.