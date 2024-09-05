Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Lowery Thomas LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $461.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,246,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.75. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

