Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.9% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $460.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,721,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,350,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.75. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

