Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $460.61 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

