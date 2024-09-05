Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VVR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 577,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,651. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.