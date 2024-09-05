Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 577,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,651. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

