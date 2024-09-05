Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
VGM opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.52.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
