Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hess (HES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hess (NYSE: HES):

9/4/2024 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $151.00 to $149.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $193.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

8/19/2024 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $166.00 to $151.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $167.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Hess is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $166.00.

7/12/2024 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $130.24. 943,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,969,000 after buying an additional 48,457 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,781,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Hess by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

