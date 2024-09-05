IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $245.71. 185,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,907. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

