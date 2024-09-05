Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of IREN opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after buying an additional 958,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,969,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

