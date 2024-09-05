iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,326,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,901,637 shares.The stock last traded at $100.34 and had previously closed at $100.30.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.