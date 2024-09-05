iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.16

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 90956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
