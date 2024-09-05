iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.26

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 44810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,859,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,375,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,401,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,285 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

