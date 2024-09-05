iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Cut by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $20,180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

