iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stake Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

