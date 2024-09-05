iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. 3,061,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,627. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.