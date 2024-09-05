iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

