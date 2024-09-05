iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Raised by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

