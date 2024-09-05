iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.03

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 78361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
