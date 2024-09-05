iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.03

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 78361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

