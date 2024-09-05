iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 109,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 27,225 shares.The stock last traded at $76.37 and had previously closed at $76.07.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $933.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

