iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,995,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,083 shares.The stock last traded at $59.63 and had previously closed at $59.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 613,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,987,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

