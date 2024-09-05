iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,995,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,083 shares.The stock last traded at $59.63 and had previously closed at $59.30.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
