iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 275,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 300,630 shares.The stock last traded at $33.40 and had previously closed at $33.89.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 995,935 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

