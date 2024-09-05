iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.34

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 10754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $753.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

