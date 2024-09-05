iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,418,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.19 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.