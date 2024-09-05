iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 95,323 shares.The stock last traded at $71.76 and had previously closed at $72.12.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

