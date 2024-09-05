iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

