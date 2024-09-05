Ispire Technology (ISPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect Ispire Technology to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $400.45 million, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.85. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

