J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

J.Jill Stock Down 16.9 %

JILL stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

