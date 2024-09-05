Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JBL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.76. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

